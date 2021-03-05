Ainsley Maitland-Niles didn’t want to ‘rot away’ on Arsenal bench and says there are ‘zero’ similarities between Mikel Arteta and West Brom boss Sam Allardyce
Ainsley Maitland-Niles admits he sought a loan move for the second half of the season top avoid 'rotting away' on Arsenal's bench. Maitland-Niles joined Premier League strugglers West Brom as they battle to keep their place in the top flight. The 23-year-old has made five league appearances with the Baggies losing just two of those