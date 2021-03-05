The Chicago Bears are reportedly trying their hand at a trade for either Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson or Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson. Both quarterbacks are decidedly unhappy in their situations with their teams and are open to trades, but Clay Travis doesn't believe Chicago has enough to offer Houston to get Watson. Hear why he believes adding Russell Wilson in place of Mitchell Trubisky to their offense would make a tremendous difference to the Bears.Full Article
Clay Travis could see Bears making an offer for Seahawks’ Russell Wilson | FOX BET LIVE
FOX Sports0 shares 2 views