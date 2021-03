Will Kalidou Koulibaly leave Serie A’s Napoli? Koulibaly is one of Europe’s finest defenders and the 29-year-old has attracted interest from across Europe. Bayern Munich are reportedly eyeing the Senegal international. TOP STORY – BAYERN FRONTRUNNERS FOR NAPOLI STAR Bayern Munich are leading the race to sign Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Il Mattino. […]