Oscar dubs Jose Mourinho ‘one of the best coaches’ as he reveals Mohamed Salah’s confidence was ‘dented’ at Chelsea
Published
Oscar has joked that he hopes his former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho doesn’t bring success to the Blues’ London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The Brazil international spent two-and-a-half years with Mourinho at Stamford Bridge between 2013 and 2015, winning the Premier League under the self-proclaimed ‘Special One’s’ stewardship. Mourinho left Chelsea, for the second and final […]Full Article