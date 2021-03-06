All India needed was a draw to book a Lord`s date in June with Kane Williamson`s New Zealand but Patel (24-6-48-5), in company of Ashwin (22.5-4-47-5), literally blew England away in a session and half for a paltry 135 in 54.5 overs to complete a 3-1 routFull Article
Virat Kohli and Co thrash England, to meet New Zealand in WTC final
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
'Let’s make it 3-1 guys': Cricket fraternity celebrate India's emphatic win against England in Motera
Meanwhile, India also knocked England out of contention from the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in June with their..
Zee News