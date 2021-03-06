Gary Lineker took to social media to post a tongue-in-cheek reaction to Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime. The Gunners headed into the game looking to try and make it back to back wins in the top flight after their victory at Leicester City last weekend. Mikel Arteta’s men […]Full Article
Gary Lineker responds to Arsenal’s 1-1 draw at Burnley
The Sport Review0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Gary Neville defends Bernd Leno over 'calamity' Arsenal error against Burnley
Bernd Leno and Granit Xhaka were involved in a mix-up as Arsenal conceded yet another silly goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw with..
Football.london
Gary Lineker teases Arsenal fans with relegation jibe after Burnley draw
Arsenal were left frustrated at Turf Moor after seeing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's early goal cancelled out and failing to find a..
Football.london