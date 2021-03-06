Ayo Dosunmu dropped 19 points and scored a clutch and-one in the final minutes of the No. 4 Illinois Fighting Illini's win over the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes.Full Article
Ayo Dosunmu's clutch performance leads No. 4 Illinois to 73-68 win over No. 7 Ohio State
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Ayo Dosunmu’s clutch performance leads No. 4 Illinois to 73-68 win over No. 7 Ohio State
Ayo Dosunmu dropped 19 points and scored a clutch and-one in the final minutes of the No. 4 Illinois Fighting Illini's win over the..
FOX Sports