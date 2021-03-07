Sergio Reguilon was the subject of an extraordinary rant between Roy Kane and Jamie Redknapp ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's 4-0 win over Burnley last weekend at the Tottenham Hotspur StadiumFull Article
Sergio Reguilon thanks Jamie Redknapp for backing him during rant with Roy Keane
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Jamie Redknapp and Roy Keane clash on air as ex-Manchester United captain savages Toby Alderweireld and Sergio Reguilon in stunning rant about Tottenham
Jamie Redknapp and Roy Keane enjoyed plenty of midfield battles over the years, and they resumed their rivalry on-air before..
talkSPORT