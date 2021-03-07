The Reds are looking to get back to winning ways at home after five consecutive Anfield defeatsFull Article
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp drops team hint ahead of Fulham and RB Leipzig
Melchiot: Germany should speak to Klopp
Sky Sports UK
Former Netherlands defender Mario Melchiot believes Germany should contact Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp over becoming the new..
Liverpool v RB Leipzig live stream: Team news, TV channel and how to watch tonight’s Champions League last-16 tie
talkSPORT
Georginio Wijnaldum would be ‘devastated’ to leave Liverpool with midfielder’s contract set to expire this summer
talkSPORT
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp rules himself OUT of race to become next Germany manager as search for Joachim Low’s replacement begins
talkSPORT
Next Germany manager odds: Jurgen Klopp, Julian Nagelsmann and former Arsenal boss in contention to replace Joachim Low after Euro 2020
talkSPORT
Joachim Low to leave Germany position amid rumours Jurgen Klopp could take job
Daily Star
Joachim Low will end his tenure with the German national team after 14 years when his side conclude their upcoming Euro 2021..
Liverpool boss Klopp retains owners’ faith and rules out major summer overhaul
SoccerNews.com
Jurgen Klopp linked with Germany job as Joachim Low exit after Euro 2020 confirmed, but Simon Jordan tells talkSPORT: ‘It’s the worst timing to leave Liverpool’
talkSPORT
Joachim Low to leave Germany after Euro 2020 as speculation mounts over Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp replacing him
talkSPORT
Liverpool are in ‘crisis’ and ‘Jurgen Klopp isn’t doing his job properly’ as Reds suffer sixth successive Anfield defeat
talkSPORT