Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Madrid: Karim Benzema scores late equaliser
Published
Karim Benzema scores a late equaliser as Real Madrid prevent city rivals Atletico Madrid from moving five points clear at the top of La Liga.Full Article
Karim Benzema’s 88th-minute strike helped Real Madrid avoid defeat at city rivals Atletico, who missed the chance to go five..