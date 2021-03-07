Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov’s wild celebrations as teammate Islam Makhachev vows to retire nemesis Tony Ferguson after dominant UFC 259 win
Islam Makhachev has vowed to 'retire' Tony Ferguson for continuing to bad mouth his compatriot Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Dagestani lightweight prospect outlined his potential with a dominant victory over Drew Dober at UFC 259 to send a message to the rest of the 155lbs division. Having had mentor Khabib and UFC commentator Daniel Cormier sing