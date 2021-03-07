Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Manchester United match-winners Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw almost didn’t start and hails ‘good boy’ left-back
Published
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted his derby match-winners Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw were almost unable to start the game. The duo put in superb performances with the latter scoring in a 2-0 win over rivals Man City, ending their 21-game unbeaten run. Martial attacked City from the off, winning a penalty for […]Full Article