La Liga highlights: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Madrid
Published
Karim Benzema scores a late equaliser as Real Madrid prevented city rivals Atletico Madrid from moving five points clear at the top of La Liga.Full Article
Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid played out a 1-1 draw with each other in La Liga on Saturday. Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez..
Zinedine Zidane says he is treating Sunday's local derby against Atletico as a "final" as he welcomes back top scorer Karim Benzema..