Seven seasons and Mumbai City FC have never made it to the final. After securing the League Winners Shield for the first time, the Islanders will hope to achieve another feat in what has been an incredible season.Full Article
Mumbai City face depleted FC Goa in quest for first ISL final
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
ISL semis: ‘It’s all or nothing,’ says Mumbai City FC manager
Mumbai City FC manager Sergio Lobera insists his players will go all out to excel against FC Goa in Indian Super League semi-final..
Mid-Day