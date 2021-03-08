Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish had a simple message for Tottenham striker Harry Kane after his England teammate's brilliant performance against Crystal Palace.Full Article
Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish comments on Harry Kane stunner
Walsall Advertiser0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Bielsa told Leeds players disagree with his comments on Grealish
Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa surprisingly claimed he would rather Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish was fit and available to..
Walsall Advertiser