Fifty years ago Joe Frazier beat Muhammad Ali in the Fight of the Century in the iconic Madison Square Garden where tickets were like gold dust and even Frank Sinatra couldn’t get in
Published
To say fighting at Madison Square Garden is a big deal for boxers is a bit like saying Cristiano Ronaldo is impressed with himself. It’s a huge understatement. Long considered the Mecca of boxing, it has hosted a who’s who of boxing. Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis and Muhammad Ali have all fought under the lights […]Full Article