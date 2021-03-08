Blake Griffin Agrees to Sign With the Nets
A six-time All-Star, Griffin will be another big name on a Nets team stacked with them, but he has appeared in only 38 games since the 2018-19 season.Full Article
Blake Griffin is joining the collection of stars in Brooklyn.
The former All-Star forward cleared waivers Sunday following a buyout with the Pistons.