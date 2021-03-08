IU's Allen gets $1M annual raise in new deal
Published
Indiana coach Tom Allen has agreed to a new seven-year contract through the 2027 season that will pay him an average salary of $4.9 million per year.Full Article
Published
Indiana coach Tom Allen has agreed to a new seven-year contract through the 2027 season that will pay him an average salary of $4.9 million per year.Full Article
TIME TO LAUGH
Stripes is having their annual in-store fundraiser now until October 4, where all proceeds go towards the MD Anderson Children's..