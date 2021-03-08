Shannon Sharpe reacts to Team LeBron’s dominate performance in NBA All-Star game | UNDISPUTED

Giannis Antetokounmpo lived up to being the All-Star Game’s first pick for Team LeBron James. The Greek Freak took home the MVP after going a perfect 16 of 16 from the floor and becoming the first player to have a perfect shooting night with at least 10 attempts in an All-Star Game. Steph Curry and Damian Lillard each drained 8 3-pointers a piece as Team LeBron cruised to a 170-150 win. LeBron is now a perfect 4 and oh since the team captain format started. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the All-Star game.