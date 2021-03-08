The team news is in for the Hammers' Premier League match against Leeds United, with David Moyes making two changes to his team for the clash at the London StadiumFull Article
Confirmed West Ham team to face Leeds United as Said Benrahma starts
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
West Ham vs Leeds United live updates, analysis and team news
Football.london
West Ham host Leeds United at the London Stadium with the Hammers looking to move into fifth place in the Premier League