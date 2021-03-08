International women’s day: It’s ‘inevitable’ a female will manage professional men’s football club, predicts former Chelsea star Andy Townsend
Published
A woman managing a professional men’s football club is ‘inevitable’, according to Andy Townsend. Chelsea Women’s boss Emma Hayes was linked with the men’s managerial job at AFC Wimbledon last month, before the League One side opted to appoint Mark Robinson. And former Chelsea and Republic of Ireland midfielder insists it will not be long […]Full Article