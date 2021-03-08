Todd Fuhrman: Bill Belichick is desperate to prove Jimmy G was his Patriots' QB all along | FOX BET LIVE
It's highly likely that the San Francisco 49ers could move off their current quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and what better landing spot than with the coach that got away, Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots. Todd Fuhrman tells the Fox Bet Live crew why Belichick is desperate to prove Jimmy G was his quarterback all along, and why he thinks there's a good chance the San Francisco quarterback could be starting the season in New England.Full Article