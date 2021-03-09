"I was happy with the attitude, the feeling and naughty smile of scoring 100 goals in the season and we are a defensive team," Mourinho said. After Bale`s opener, Tottenham were pegged back by Christian Benteke`s equaliser in first half stoppage-time.Full Article
Jose Mourinho lauds Tottenham for 100 goals this season
