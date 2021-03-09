Joseph Parker reportedly set to make Tyson Fury’s assistant Andy Lee his new trainer after recommendation from Fury, will start preparing for Derek Chisora clash on May 1
Published
Joseph Parker is reportedly set to link up with Tyson Fury’s assistant coach Andy Lee and make him his new trainer. New Zealand’s former heavyweight world champion defeated his countryman Junior Fa on February 27, but once again underwhelmed in his performance. It can be argued Parker has not showed his best form since the […]Full Article