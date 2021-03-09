'We're back in business' — Skip Bayless reacts to Dak Prescott signing a 4-year/$160M deal with Cowboys | UNDISPUTED

It finally happened. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have agreed on a deal that keeps the QB in Dallas for 4 years. The new contract is reportedly worth 160 million dollars with a record 126 guaranteed to go along with a 66 million-dollar signing bonus. The first year, Dak’s cap hit will be just over 22 million. Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about the Dallas Cowboys QB's new long-term contract.