Miami Heat Player Meyers Leonard Uses Anti-Semitic Slur While Streaming Video Game
A video posted on Twitter shows Miami Heat player Meyers Leonard using an anti-Semitic slur while playing Call of Duty on a Twitch stream.Full Article
A video posted on Twitter shows Miami Heat player Meyers Leonard using an anti-Semitic slur while playing a video game.