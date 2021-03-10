Winners and losers from NFL's 2021 franchise tag deadline
Published
The Bucs and QBs drafted in 2018 among winners after NFL's franchise tag deadline, while Aaron Rodgers and pass rushers ended up on the losing side.
Published
The Bucs and QBs drafted in 2018 among winners after NFL's franchise tag deadline, while Aaron Rodgers and pass rushers ended up on the losing side.
A roundup of some early winners and losers on final Tag Day
Dak Prescott will earn $160 million to Patrick Mahomes' $140.4 million the next four years, and he'll be a free agent again at age..