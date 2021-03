Borussia Dortmund interim head coach Edin Terzic lauded Erling Haaland, labelling the two-goal hero “outstanding” after another record-breaking performance. Haaland netted a brace as Dortmund drew 2-2 with LaLiga visitors Sevilla in an absorbing clash on Tuesday but advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals 5-4 on aggregate. In-demand Dortmund star Haaland – who has been […]