Sevilla head coach Julen Lopetegui said Erling Haaland “will define a new era in football” after the Borussia Dortmund star made more Champions League history. Haaland netted a brace as Dortmund drew 2-2 with visitors Sevilla in an absorbing clash on Tuesday but advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals 5-4 on aggregate. In-demand Dortmund forward […]