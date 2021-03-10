Darren Fletcher named Manchester United’s first ever technical director with John Murtough appointed football director as club confirm shake-up behind the scenes
Darren Fletcher has been appointed Manchester United’s first ever technical director, while John Murtough has been promoted to the role of football director. The Premier League club have announced a significant restructure behind the scenes, with the two new roles introduced in a move to ‘strengthen their football operations’. Former United midfielder Fletcher has been […]Full Article