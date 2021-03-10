Lawrence Okolie vs Krzysztof Glowacki live: Date, UK start time, TV channel, live stream and full undercard as ‘The Sauce’ as WBO title

Cruiserweight star Lawrence Okolie returns to the ring later this month to face off against Poland’s Krzysztof Glowacki for the WBO title. Okolie, the sparring partner of Anthony Joshua, obliterated Nikodem Jezewski in December on the undercard to AJ’s win over Kubrat Pulev. ‘The Sauce’ has already claimed British and European Cruiserweight gold and is […]