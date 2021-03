Formula 1 roars back into action for 2021 with pre-season testing taking place across three days in Bahrain on 12-14 March. Here’s how to watch testing and what to look out for.

While most teams have already completed a shakedown with their new cars, limited to 100km, Bahrain will mark the first opportunity to give them an extensive run-out ahead of the new season.

Only three teams are ...Keep reading