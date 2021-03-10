Lionel Messi was Scott McTominay’s idol before Manchester United star switched to Cristiano Ronaldo and he loves ‘ruthless’ Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Published
Manchester United star Scott McTominay has revealed how Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have inspired him through the years. The Scotland midfielder, 24, is a big name in his own right now after establishing himself as a first-choice midfielder under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and earning rave reviews in the process. McTominay has been […]Full Article