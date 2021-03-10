Qudus Wahab had 19 points and seven rebounds as Georgetown posted a 68-49 victory over Marquette in the opening game of the Big East Conference tournament.Full Article
Marquette falls to Georgetown 68-49 in opening game of Big East tourney
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
NBC Montana Sports 12-15-16
KECI
NBC Montana Sports
Area Scores (October 13, 2016)
WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS
Xtra Point Week 4
WFRV
FFF (9/2)
WCIA
You might like
More coverage
NewsSource 8 The Evening Edition 08.31.16
WAGM
NewsSource 8 The Evening Edition 08.31.16
High School Highlight Reel (8-19-16)
WTVQ Lexington, KY
012720 snow 5-630
WTVQ Lexington, KY