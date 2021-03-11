In a sign of the drop in standards at Old Trafford and the San Siro, the 11th encounter between two of the world`s most historic teams will be their first outside the Champions League knockout stages. United, 20-time English champions, have not won the Premier League since Alex Ferguson`s last season in charge in 2013.Full Article
Europa League: Manchester United face AC Milan in battle of recovering giants
