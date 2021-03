Barcelona midfielder Pedri conceded Lionel Messi’s saved penalty was a “big blow” in their Champions League last-16 exit, but blamed wasting numerous chances. The Catalans prematurely exited the Champions League 5-2 on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain after a second-leg 1-1 draw in the French capital. Pedri admitted Barca’s 4-1 first-leg defeat left them with plenty […]