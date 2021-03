The one-time MotoGP race winner has had a difficult pre-season so far, ending the first test 1.5 seconds off the pace in 16th following two crashes on the last day, and was 20th on the opening day of the second outing on Wednesday after another tumble.

Branding his Wednesday “a bit of a shocking day”, Binder explained his problems are stemming from the front-end of the RC16 but believes KTM ...Keep reading