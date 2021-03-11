Shannon Sharpe: Texans need to come to the realization that Deshaun Watson is no longer their QB | UNDISPUTED

The Athletic released their predictions of all 32 starting quarterbacks for Week 1, and one of the bigger surprises was in Houston. One writer thinks that not only will free agent Ryan Fitzpatrick be under center for the Houston Texans, but they also outline the thought that Deshaun Watson will sit out the entire year due to his frustrations with the team. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Texans dilemma with QB Deshaun Watson.