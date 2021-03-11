Rory McIlroy endures opening nine from hell with two water balls on 18, three-putt and penalty drop as Players Championship defence starts terribly
Rory McIlroy got off to the worst possible start by shooting seven-over par on his opening nine of the Players Championship on Thursday. Defending his 2019 title in what is considered golf's unofficial fifth major, after it was cancelled after the opening day last year, McIlroy's hopes of another triumph were all-but ended before they