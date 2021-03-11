The West Virginia Mountaineers fall to the Oklahoma State Cowboys 72-69. The tough back-and-forth game saw three Cowboys score double figures, with Cade Cunningham and Avery Anderson scoring 17 points.Full Article
Cade Cunningham and Oklahoma St. take care of West Virginia in a tough 72-69 win
