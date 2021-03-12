Rebekah Vardy: Not everyone is going to like you and that`s fine

Be true to yourself and those that matter. The rest is just background noise. Not everyone is going to like you and that’s fine by me. It’s an acceptance that some people are just born to be d***s. The past is a reminder of what was, not what is. You’ve got to own your mistakes and move on.” 

