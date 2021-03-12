The Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch continued to hold up for batsmen but Zimbabwe will still need to score 346 to avoid the follow-on and the prospect of facing Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who is likely to get spin from the third day.Full Article
Hashmatullah Shahidi’s double ton puts Afghanistan in command against Zimbabwe
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe: THIS player creates history, becomes first Afghan cricketer to hit double ton
Hashmatuallah Shahidi on Thursday became the first Afghanistan cricketer to hit a double ton in an innings of a Test match.
