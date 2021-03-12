On an action-packed Friday Night SmackDown, Daniel Bryan and Universal Champion Roman Reigns make their WWE Fastlane title bout official, Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks join Kevin Owens on “The KO Show,” Intercontinental Champion Big E returns to the blue brand and much more! It all kicks off at 8/7 C on FOX!Full Article
SmackDown: March 12, 2021
