Graeme Souness ‘wanted to fight’ Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer for bust-up in crazy Newcastle vs Aston Villa game where Steven Taylor was ‘shot by a sniper’
Published
Newcastle’s match with Aston Villa in April 2005 is remembered for all the wrong reasons. Ahead of the Magpies’ clash with Villa on Friday, talkSPORT.com has looked back on one of the Premier League’s most infamous games. Newcastle came into the match buoyed by the news that legendary striker Alan Shearer had postponed his retirement […]Full Article