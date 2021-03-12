Guardiola and Gundogan secure awards double for Man City
Published
Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been named the Premier League’s player of the month again, with Pep Guardiola unsurprisingly taking the manager award for February. The duo had both previously received the respective honours for January, meaning Gundogan becomes the first back-to-back winner for City in the competition’s history. The Germany international was influential in his five appearances as City moved […]Full Article