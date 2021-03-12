Sources: Newton returning to Pats on 1-year deal
Published
The Patriots are bringing back quarterback Cam Newton on a one-year deal, sources have confirmed to ESPN. The Pats went 7-8 with Newton at quarterback last season.Full Article
Published
The Patriots are bringing back quarterback Cam Newton on a one-year deal, sources have confirmed to ESPN. The Pats went 7-8 with Newton at quarterback last season.Full Article
Trent Brown is returning to the Patriots after agreeing to a restructured one-year contract worth up to $11 million, sources told..