Punters can back the clear favourite Chacun Pour Soi to win the Champion Chase at a huge price. William Hill are allowing new customers to get a huge 30/1 price on Chacun Pour Soi to win the 15.05 on Wednesday. WILLIAM HILL: GET CHACUN POUR SOI TO WIN AT 30/1 (mobile only)* Claim 30/1 odds for Chacun […]