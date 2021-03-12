Manchester United â€˜look averageâ€™ and Mason Greenwood â€˜lucky to be playingâ€™ as Ole Gunnar Solskjaerâ€™s players slammed for â€˜looking disinterestedâ€™ against AC Milan

Manchester United have been blasted for their â€˜staleâ€™, â€˜uninventiveâ€™ and â€˜very lacklusterâ€™ performance in the Europa League against AC Milan. Ole Gunnar Solskjaerâ€™s men have been accused of approaching Thursday nightâ€™s clash â€˜like a friendlyâ€™ as they drew 1-1 with the Italians in their last-16 first leg at Old Trafford, with 19-year-old Mason Greenwood told [â€¦]