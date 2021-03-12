Cam Newton re-signs with Patriots for 1-year / $14M deal â€” Shannon Sharpe reacts | UNDISPUTED
We have breaking news this morning out of New England, where the Patriots are re-signing Cam Newton to a 1-year deal worth 14 million dollars, according to reports. But this apparently does not preclude the Patriots from making another quarterback move in the weeks to come. New England finished 7-9 last year in their first post-Brady season. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the New England Patriots decision to resign Cam Newton.Full Article