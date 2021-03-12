If there was any doubt about the resolve, grit and belief on board Team New Zealand for the 2021 America's Cup match, the answer was delivered in spades on Friday.After dropping the first race, the defenders were trailing 2-1 on...Full Article
America's Cup 2021: Team New Zealand show resolve in race four win over Luna Rossa
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
America's Cup 2021: 'This is a thrashing': Team NZ bounce back in style
New Zealand Herald
The America's Cup match remains level.After Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa traded wins on the opening day of the match, the two..
America's Cup 2021: Under pressure? Luna Rossa on crushing Team NZ in race 3
New Zealand Herald
You might like
More coverage
America's Cup 2021: Luna Rossa's eye-catching request ahead of race three of clash against Team New Zealand
New Zealand Herald
Luna Rossa have requested one of their representatives be on board the boat that measures wind speed on the second day of their..